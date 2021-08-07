What He Said: Orgeron on Day 1 of camp

Head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media via Zoom after Friday's first fall practice. Here's everything Orgeron said during his media availability. Orgeron: “Alright man, first day, everybody was fired up, ready to go. We had a great walkthrough this morning. We had a pretty tough practice this afternoon but we got a lot done. Max threw the ball well. Garrett threw it well. Kayshon Boutte caught the ball well. Freshman receivers, Malik Nabors made a big run, Armoni Goodwin, Corey Kiner did some good stuff. A lot of very positive things. We have to get in football shape. Obviously summer conditioning gets you ready for camp and camp gets you ready for football, so that’s the part of camp we’re going to be in for a while now. There’s an activation period, so our guys are going to get in better shape. It’s pretty warm out there today, but in a couple days they’ll be used to it and they’ll be better.”