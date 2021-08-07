Power of Putnam’s Prevention Partner of the Month
County Mayor Randy Porter was selected as Power of Putnam’s Prevention Partner of the month for August. Power of Putnam works to reduce substance abuse and addiction. Mayor Porter has been a strong supporter and advocate of this work for many years. In presenting the award Coalition Director Bill Gibson stated “Mayor Porter’s desire to help people and make our community stronger and better are reflected in his support for the coalition. We have never called on Randy for help and not received a quick and positive response. Each month we try to identify someone who has gone above and beyond to receive this award and we are pleased to honor County Mayor Randy Porter.”uppercumberlandreporter.com
Comments / 0