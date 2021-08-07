Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Power of Putnam’s Prevention Partner of the Month

By Aspen Little
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Mayor Randy Porter was selected as Power of Putnam’s Prevention Partner of the month for August. Power of Putnam works to reduce substance abuse and addiction. Mayor Porter has been a strong supporter and advocate of this work for many years. In presenting the award Coalition Director Bill Gibson stated “Mayor Porter’s desire to help people and make our community stronger and better are reflected in his support for the coalition. We have never called on Randy for help and not received a quick and positive response. Each month we try to identify someone who has gone above and beyond to receive this award and we are pleased to honor County Mayor Randy Porter.”

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Prevention Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Health Department recommends masking for students this fall

The 2021-22 school year is approaching as the delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more present in the Thumb. The Huron County Health Department is working to make sure local schools are ready for that challenge. In a letter addressed to superintendents of Huron and Tuscola county schools, Health Officer...
Lampasas County, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Fall-prevention classes offered this month

The award-winning program, “A Matter of Balance,” is coming to Lampasas beginning Aug. 30. These classes will be held at the Lampasas County Annex located at 409 S. Pecan St. and are open for the entire community. Through a partnership of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas, these classes are offered at no cost. There are no age or income…
Putnam, CThamlethub.com

Putnam’s COVID Numbers Show Concerning Increases

As the Delta variant has come to predominate, COVID numbers are rising everywhere—and that includes in Putnam County. As of July 30, the Centers for Disease Control has elevated the community transmission level for Putnam, Dutchess, Westchester, and Orange Counties from moderate to substantial, based on crossing the threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over seven days. This latest surge is particularly concerning given the growing body of research on the longer-term effects of COVID-19. What is starting to emerge is a snapshot of enduring symptoms that have the potential to impact the lives of patients and the function of our healthcare system for years to come. Last week, federal agencies officially recognized that “Long COVID” causes persistent and significant health issues and issued guidance clarifying how these conditions may be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Local nonprofits partner to prevent homelessness, financial instability

United Way of Greater Dayton is making a push to reduce homelessness and financial instability across Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties. The nonprofit organization has expanded its Strong Families program to be available to families throughout all three counties to help with education and training for higher paying jobs and housing options through their partners at Homefull.
Healthsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Awarded $1 Million Grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Adirondack Community Action Programs, Inc. has been awarded a grant of $1 million to implement its Rural Communities Opioid Response program, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, announced Aug. 9. The Rural Communities Opioid Response program is a multi-year program that addresses barriers to treatment for substance abuse and...
Westchester County, NYputnamcountycourier.com

Marijuana Cases to Be Prosecuted in Putnam

While Westchester County will be dismissing all marijuana cases involving felony and misdemeanor charges of marijuana sale or possession, those arrested in Putnam will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. District Attorney Robert Tendy las...
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

Developing story: Health Department to begin Testing at Fairgrounds

Robin Napier and Director of Nursing Danielle Taylor and of the Hernando County Health Department updated the commissioners at the regular meeting today (August 10, 2021) on the current state of positive COVID-19 cases with respect to the recent rise in cases, and the addition the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
Columbus, OHIronton Tribune

Baldridge issues statement on Commercial Liability Partners, Killen Power Plant decommissioning

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-90, on Monday issued a statement vowing to keep tabs on Commercial Liability Partners and the Killen Power Plant decommissioning. “I have serious concerns around how Commercial Liability Partners is handling the decommissioning of the Killen Power Plant and am requesting that the Ohio EPA open a formal inquiry into these activities,” Baldridge said. “I am working closely with the EPA and am in full support of the Adams County Regional.
Health Serviceswfxrtv.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency...
Putnam County, OHCrescent-News

Putnam County grand jury

OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to the county clerk of courts office here. • Noah Dickman, 21, Lima, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. • Cory Hull, 23, Dupont, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. •...
Paducah, KYKFVS12

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital revises visitor policy

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah announced changes to their visitor policy on Thursday, August 12. Visitors will be required to be at least 15-years-old and to wear a mask at all times will inside the hospital and at Mercy facilities. Visitors not wearing a mask will be asked to leave the property.
Ottawa, KSOttawa Herald

Neosho Co. Community College enacts temporary mask mandate

Neosho County Community College will be requiring all students and staff to wear masks indoors at all of its Ottawa and Chanute facilities beginning August 16, President Dr. Brian Inbody announced on Wednesday. According to Inbody, the school will remain in Level 4 of its COVID Response Plan, meaning visitors will be allowed inside all facilities, and classes will be in person at full capacity.
HealthPosted by
CBS Chicago

Pritzker Signs Bills For First Responders To Better Access Mental Health Services And Strengthening Scott’s Law

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor JB Pritzker signed three more bills Thursday in an effort to better protect the state’s first responders. In addition to strengthening Scott’s Law, the state is making mental health services easier to access for paramedics, police and firefighters. “Our first responders face intense physical and mental health challenges every sing day on the job. We want our first responders and their loved ones to know the signs to know what they need and most importantly, to how to get help,” Pritzker said. Starting January 1, courts have more options to hold Scott’s Law violators accountable. New language in Scott’s Law also clarifies a driver’s responsibility when their vehicle enters an emergency zone. Emergency professionals experience higher rates of PTSD and depression than the general population. Governor Pritzker signs a package of legislation that improves the physical safety and mental health of first responders in Illinois. https://t.co/yOcsn1UsD4 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 12, 2021
Maine StateWPFO

Maine health care workers required to be fully vaccinated by October 1

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Today, Governor Janet Mills announced that all health care workers in Maine are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1. This requirement applies to any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility and intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Citing concerns over rising case numbers, Health Board recommends masks for all

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Health voted Tuesday night to formally recommend everyone wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Board of Health’s mask recommendation applies even to those who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, individuals who are vaccinated but have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 can still transmit the virus to others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy