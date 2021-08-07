Power of Putnam’s Prevention Partner of the Month

As the Delta variant has come to predominate, COVID numbers are rising everywhere—and that includes in Putnam County. As of July 30, the Centers for Disease Control has elevated the community transmission level for Putnam, Dutchess, Westchester, and Orange Counties from moderate to substantial, based on crossing the threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over seven days. This latest surge is particularly concerning given the growing body of research on the longer-term effects of COVID-19. What is starting to emerge is a snapshot of enduring symptoms that have the potential to impact the lives of patients and the function of our healthcare system for years to come. Last week, federal agencies officially recognized that “Long COVID” causes persistent and significant health issues and issued guidance clarifying how these conditions may be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).