Midtown mural honors Cleveland rock icon Michael Stanley

A new mural went up today in Cleveland's Midtown Neighborhood honoring music icon Michael Stanley.

The 2,200 square foot mural on Payne Avenue features lyrics from Stanley's song "Lover."

It was painted by "WRDSMTH", a well-known street artist in Los Angeles. Having been born and raised in Cleveland, WRDSMTH’s love of Stanley started when he interned at TV-8 and assisted with the creative team on the show PM Magainze. There, he met and worked with Stanley, who he described as a “kind, affable, likable guy.”

“Kind of cool I got to call a legend my friend", WRDSMTH said.

Graffiti HeArt , an organization that promotes graffiti art in commissioned spaces, will host the “How Do I Love Thee Tour” which will feature more than a dozen murals from Cleveland artist WRDSMTH in August, including the mural honoring Stanley.

Wordsmith will paint the murals all over Northeast Ohio over the next week.

Here's a list of dates and locations of where and when the murals will be painted.

Graffiti HeArt

“The theme is really to inspire people to think, to walk by some of his pieces, take photos and do a placemaking experience so that they can see and experience different parts of cleveland that they may not otherwise have visited,” said Stamy Paul, president and founder of Graffiti HeArt.

The tour was inspired by Graffiti HeArt president and founder Stamy Paul’s late Greek-American mother, who shared the poem “How do I love thee” with her husband, Harry, in a love letter in the 1940s. Her love of Cleveland and her family will live on through the mural tour, Paul said.

