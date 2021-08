The Iowa Cubs were ambushed by Indianapolis (Pirates), 13-1. One night after giving up six home runs to Indianapolis, the I-Cubs pitching staff gave up five home runs. Starting pitcher Adrian Sampson gave up home runs to the first two batters of the game. But he stayed in the game and ate up some innings for a weary pitching staff. Sampson’s final line was ugly—seven runs on ten hits over five innings. Four of the ten hits were home runs. Sampson struck out six, walked two and hit three batters.