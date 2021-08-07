Canadian border workers union, government reach tentative four-year agreement

View more in
Buffalo, NY
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
U.S. Census Bureau data shows Buffalo gained population
After sifting through tens of millions of forms filled out by Americans, the Census Bureau has issued its most detailed portrait yet, of how the country has changed over the past decade.
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
What census numbers could mean for WNY
New York City saw a significant gain in population, there will likely be less representation in all Upstate New York.
World|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Elected officials push for border to reopen for Canadians
Today was the first day in 16 months Americans can go to Canada for nonessential travel.
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Canada border reopens to fully vaccinated Americans
Fully vaccinated Americans are officially allowed to cross over to Canada for non-essential travel.
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
What happens to Governor Cuomo's pension from New York State?
According to data from the Empire Center, Cuomo earned $225,000 in 2020.
Hamburg, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul responds to Governor Cuomo's resignation
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Western New York native, is set to take over as governor and will become the first female governor of New York State.
Politics|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Gov. Cuomo's attorney challenging AG's report
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo had until this Friday to respond to the sexual harassment allegations. That was was until this Tuesday morning's announcement; Cuomo's attorney, Rita Glavin, spoke for roughly 45 minutes about the report not being vetted.
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Canadian border workers union beginning 'work-to-rule' strike on August 6, impacting lines at border
The union representing workers at the Canadian border is set to begin a 'work-to-rule' strike on August 6, which is likely going to impact lines for when fully-vaccinated Americans are able to cross on August 9.
Politics|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Majority of Western New York's Democratic Chairs call on Gov. Cuomo to resign
Over 50 New York State county Democratic Chairs are calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, including the majority of the Democratic Chairs in Western New York.
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
A step-by-step list to follow if driving to Canada on Monday
On Monday August 9, fully vaccinated Americans can drive onto the peace bridge and into Canada for the first time in nearly two years. But the process to cross the border is much different now and might take you a bit longer. So let’s walk through it step by step.
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WNY counties at “substantial risk” of spreading COVID-19
The CDC has a four category system that measures community transmission in every county.
Politics|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Majority of Western New York state lawmakers support Cuomo impeachment
We asked all 18 local members of the Assembly and Senate whether they would vote to impeach the governor if he does not resign.
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Erie County leaders concerned about uptick in COVID cases in kids
Erie County leaders said there is an increase in COVID cases in children. Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the uptick is largely being fueled by summer camps and schools.
