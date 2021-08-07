Cancel
Sinton, TX

Sinton returning a ton of talent and experience in 2021

The Sinton Pirates claimed a district title and a made a deep playoff run last season and they did it with very few senior starters.

Coach Michael Troutman's team returns a staggering 10 offensive starters including the dynamic twin-brother backfield of quarterback Rene and running back Rylan Galvan. Troutman also has nine starters back on defense, meaning the Pirates have pretty much the most experience back out of any contender in the Coastal Bend.

Still, Troutman says even with that veterans leadership, it'll still take a lot of work for the Pirates (#10 - 4A I) to push further than they did last year. Sinton fell to the Wimberley Texans in the third round. This year Dave Campbell's Texas Football have the Pirates going a round further to the region final, but falling to those same Texans.

