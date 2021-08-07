Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamlet, NC

Tree of the Month: Crape Myrtle

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbmGC_0bKSFBug00
Photo courtesy of Carmen Hadinger July’s “Tree of the Month” pick from the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group is a beautiful crape myrtle. The traditional Southern spelling is “crepe myrtle” because the delicate flowers resemble crepe paper. However, the American Horticultural Society Encyclopedia uses the spelling, “crape myrtle.” Whichever way one spells it, the popular trees have long lasting flowers that come in almost any shade of pink, purple, red, or white. This beautiful tree is found on McLean St.

Photo courtesy of Carmen Hadinger

July’s “Tree of the Month” pick from the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group is a beautiful crape myrtle. The traditional Southern spelling is “crepe myrtle” because the delicate flowers resemble crepe paper. However, the American Horticultural Society Encyclopedia uses the spelling, “crape myrtle.” Whichever way one spells it, the popular trees have long lasting flowers that come in almost any shade of pink, purple, red, or white. This beautiful tree is found on McLean St.

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

835
Followers
994
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Flowers#Spelling#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Pinehurst, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

137 SAKONNETT TRAIL, PINEHURST, NC 28374

-TOP QUALITY NEW CONSTRUCTION CAN BE FOUND IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIRABLE PINEHURST NO 6 COMMUNITY. FINE ATTENTION TO DETAIL. THIS HOME FEATURES A 2-STORY FOYER, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND SUNROOM. ALL BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY ROOM LOCATED UPSTAIRS. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved.
Aberdeen, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

135 MICHIE PLACE, ABERDEEN, NC 28315

Located in the desirable golf and club community of Legacy Lakes, lies this beautiful 4 bedroom home with open-concept layout and updated finishes. Homeowners will have access to resort-style pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, and green spaces. In addition to a fenced back yard, this pet friendly home has a separate area for your pets! Schedule a time to come out and see this wonderful home in an exceptional community. More photos to come on August 11th.
Pinehurst, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

15 GREENVILLE LANE, PINEHURST, NC 28374

STUNNING NEW HOME IN DESIRABLE PINEHURST NO 6 NEIGHBORHOOD, CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, VILLAGE OF PINEHURST AND DOWNTOWN SOUTHERN PINES. SHORT COMMUTE TO BASE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH PRIMARY BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS, 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. IDX information...
Richmond County, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

A DON’T-Do List for gardeners

Gardeners love To Do lists. There are always a lot tasks to do the garden, and those lists help organize the work so it gets done in a timely fashion. Writers of gardening articles love to create To Do lists, as it provides a nice framework for organizing gardening information to share with readers.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

J.A. Bolton | What happened to the bear?

Back in the fifties, when I was just a lad, my family lived on Highway 74 west of Rockingham. Back then 74 was just a winding two lane road with a lot of hills to go over before you reached the Pee Dee River. The river was just a few miles down the road from where I lived. On each side of the river bridge there were two stores, one in Richmond Co. and the other in Anson Co. Both stores sold all types of merchandise and goods. Also, each store sold all types of fish that were caught in the nearby river; such as shad, mullet and catfish.
Virginia StatePosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

200 VIRGINIA ANN AVENUE, HAMLET, NC 28345

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, over 1400 HSF, brick ranch style home. This home features nice hardwood floors in the massive living room space with all new luxury vinyl floors in the kitchen/dining areas. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood, this home is perfect for the first time home buyer or the family looking to grow. Make your appointment today before its too late!!!
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Community packs Laurinburg Cinema after robbery

LAURINBURG — Richmond and Scotland residents banded together to support the Laurinburg Cinema after its staff were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. There was a “Pack the Place Out” event aimed at filling the seats for the 7 p.m. show on Thursday which featured “Space Jam 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow,” according to the Cinema’s Facebook page. Chelsie Johnson, a Rockingham-based realtor with REMAX Southern Realty and one of the organizers for the event, said there are 260 seats available that have been pre-purchased and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy