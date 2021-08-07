Sean Strickland slams Luke Rockhold for recent comments: ‘I’m going to see you in the parking lot’
Surging middleweight contender Sean Strickland is eager to deliver Luke Rockhold a three-piece and soda, whether it happens in or out of the Octagon. Strickland, who climbed to No. 8 in the UFC’s growing middleweight division with a recent main event win over Uriah Hall, has already been linked to a potential clash with Rockhold. Remember, Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion, announced his intentions to return to the sport over one year ago.www.mmamania.com
