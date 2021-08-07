Cancel
Mike Moustakas returns, powers Cincinnati Reds past Pirates, 10-0

By Wick Terrell
Red Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. The Cincinnati Reds had been waiting patiently for the return of Mike Moustakas to their lineup, and that finally, mercifully materialized on Friday. Moose had been hampered by a sore heel/foot for the better part of three months, but jumped right into the Reds lineup and immediately began to show why he was signed to a record free agent contract in the first place.

