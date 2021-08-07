Mike Moustakas returns, powers Cincinnati Reds past Pirates, 10-0

Moustakas (heel) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday. A bruised right heel has kept Moustakas on the shelf since mid-May. The length of his absence means he'll likely need more than a few games of minor-league action before he returns to the active roster. The Reds are clearly happy with his recent progress, however, as reports from as recently as Thursday indicated that he wouldn't begin a rehab assignment until next week.