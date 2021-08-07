Rich Rodriguez named interim head coach at ULM

On Friday, the ULM Warhawks announced that Rich Rodriguez is taking over head coaching duties for Terry Bowden as he tends to his sick father. Bobby Bowden, of course, was the legendary head coach at Florida State that turned the Seminoles into a national powerhouse. The Alabama native spent 34 years on the sidelines at Doak Campbell Stadium where he brought home two national championships and 14 consecutive top-five finishes in the AP Poll from 1987-2000. Bobby Bowden called it quits after the 2009 season, but at age 91, the college football legend is fighting for his life.