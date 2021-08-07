Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rich Rodriguez named interim head coach at ULM

By Adam Luckett
kentuckysportsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the ULM Warhawks announced that Rich Rodriguez is taking over head coaching duties for Terry Bowden as he tends to his sick father. Bobby Bowden, of course, was the legendary head coach at Florida State that turned the Seminoles into a national powerhouse. The Alabama native spent 34 years on the sidelines at Doak Campbell Stadium where he brought home two national championships and 14 consecutive top-five finishes in the AP Poll from 1987-2000. Bobby Bowden called it quits after the 2009 season, but at age 91, the college football legend is fighting for his life.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Terry Bowden
Person
Rich Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Dolphins#American Football#The Ulm Warhawks#Florida State#Seminoles#Ap#Sun Belt#Auburn#Tigers#Division Ii North Alabama#Ulm#Ole Miss#The Green Wave#Caesars Sportsbook#Ksr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
Related
Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

WVU alumni notebook: Sills' strides, Manoah making history, Rich Rod interim coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Yesterday's West Virginia University athletic heroes are still going strong. Here's what they've been up to lately:. You remember wide receiver David Sills V, the touchdown machine on the other end of quarterback Will Grier's passes for two years, catching 125 passes for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Rich Rodriguez Takes Over for Terry Bowden

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers head coach and native son Rich Rodriguez joined Terry Bowden’s staff as the offensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana-Monroe in the off-season. However, Terry Bowden’s father Bobby Bowden, legendary former head coach at WVU and Florida State, is very ill with...
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
College SportsFanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Defense stands out in first team scrimmage

With a little more than three weeks until the season opener against Boise State, UCF held its first scrimmage of the fall camp at the Bounce House Stadium Wednesday. Knights coach Gus Malzahn called it a great first step in gathering information and evaluating the players after the first week of practice. “We’re trying to figure out who’s ready, who needs more work and to start putting the ...
NFLESPN

Alabama Crimson Tide overwhelming No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll

There might have been plenty of off-field changes in college football this offseason, from players profiting off their name, image and likeness for the first time to the impending moves of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC. But if you believe the 65 coaches who voted...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky Football: Who has the Best Hair on the Big Blue Wall?

Kentucky’s Big Blue Wall is known throughout the Southeastern Conference as a physical, nasty group of maulers. This year the run-blocking specialists are adding a few new weapons to their arsenal, and a couple great heads of hair. Offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh arrived in Lexington this spring as an early...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Dwayne Williams named head football coach at BHS

The Bayonne Board of Education has approved a new head football coach for Bayonne High School. Dwayne Williams was hired at the board’s July meeting and is taking over from former head coach Jason Acerra. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Williams talked about what it was like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy