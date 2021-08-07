US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold in last second of freestyle match, celebrates with signature backflip
(NEXSTAR) – Gable Steveson’s goal was to make a name for himself at the Olympics. With his gold-medal performance on Friday, the U.S. athlete may have done just that. Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our Japan 2020 stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Tokyo.www.kxan.com
Comments / 0