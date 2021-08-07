Cancel
Combat Sports

US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold in last second of freestyle match, celebrates with signature backflip

By Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Gable Steveson's goal was to make a name for himself at the Olympics. With his gold-medal performance on Friday, the U.S. athlete may have done just that.

