California Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert on Price Gouging Following State of Emergency Declarations in Siskiyou, Nevada, and Placer Counties Due to Fires

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan asked Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday to deploy California Highway Patrol officers to the city’s troubled streets and declare a local state of emergency in an attempt to stem the rapidly rising tide of brazen robberies and violent assaults. Chan and other officials spoke at a press event late Tuesday morning that called for additional measures in Oakland to curb crime, including the deployment of more law enforcement officers and installation of more surveillance cameras. “Governor Newsom, we want you to declare a state of emergency for the city of...