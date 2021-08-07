California Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert on Price Gouging Following State of Emergency Declarations in Siskiyou, Nevada, and Placer Counties Due to Fires
August 6, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the Antelope Fire, and for Nevada. and Placer counties due to the River Fire. The fires collectively have burned thousands...goldrushcam.com
