Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Rescue Dogs Reaction to First Ever Bed will Melt Your Heart

By Bruce Mikells
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW3HL_0bKSE8SN00
Tonia Kraakm via Unsplash.com

The world can be a very cold place. Sometimes all we need to make that world a little less cold is to find a friend who is willing to just allow us to be who we are. However, that kind of “love” is hard to find in the two legged animals known as humans.

That’s why I find myself more and more preferring the company of dogs. I ascribe to the notion that we as humans don’t deserve dogs. They are the embodiment of unconditional love. Maybe that’s why when I see or hear of a dog  being mistreated or unloved my heart breaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAGRi_0bKSE8SN00
juan gomez via Unsplash.com

I hate to admit it but, I still find myself tearing up at the memory of the three incredible dogs I was blessed to have in my life. Max the world’s greatest dog and Cotton the  world’s dumbest dog were both members of my family for 16 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03w8Wj_0bKSE8SN00
Staff Photo

My first dog Smokey, a St. Bernard was only with me for three years. But in each case a part of me died with them yet, their loving memory still occupies a place in my heart that has warmed my soul on nights when the world of people has grown too cold.

But this story is not about my dogs. This is a story about a three year old greyhound named Violet. Violet was born and bred to race on the dog tracks. Yet in her first three years of life she was never raced. In fact, during her entire lifetime she was never even given a name or allowed to sleep anywhere but a kennel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCB1m_0bKSE8SN00
Tonia Kraakm via Unsplash.com

Enter Natasha Langdridge of Tasmania Australia. I don’t know Natasha personally but I can already tell I would enjoy her company. She took the then unnamed three-year-old dog into her home. Her plan was to foster the animal but according to the story in The Daily Mirror Natasha knew that this sweet innocent pup had found her forever home with her.

Natasha said the dog had never been socialized while “living” at the Brightside Farm Sanctuary . In fact, the animal had never been given a name until she met Natasha. And that is when things changed drastically for both woman and beast.

Natasha gave the dog the name Violet. She was also introduced to Langdridge’s other rescue animal, also a failed racing dog named Neil. But probably the most touching moment of this story was posted on Natasha’s Tik Tok account, @Hauseofhounds . In the video Violet is seen with her first ever bed.  Now remember this is a pup who had slept in only kennels for her entire life.

If you’re a dog lover prepare to have your heart melted.

@hausofhounds

Violet the rescue greyhound gets her first very own bed #rescue #greyhound #happy #fyp #adopt #greyhoundsoftiktok

♬ Paradise – Bazzi

There are very few times in our lives when we get to experience a moment of pure joy. To me, this was one of those moments. I love the way violet drags her new bed out into the middle of the floor and then proceeds to flop all over it. It is such a simple example of what a little bit of kindness can do.

It’s my belief that dogs were given to us by our creator to teach us. There are so many incredible lessons we can learn from these loving animals. I know my two current dogs, Jasper and Rudy can read my moods and feelings without me saying a word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6CUd_0bKSE8SN00
Staff Photo

From these two animals I have learned that there is always time to share affection. There is a time to play and of course a time for sleep. They’ve also taught me that sometimes you have to bark to get the attention you need. I have also learned that no matter what the man in the mirror chooses to say to me I am in fact worthy of love and kindness too.

Perhaps some of these simple lessons that had to be inspired by a higher power can be learned by us as humans. Maybe we shouldn’t judge our fellow man by the color of his skin, the political sign in his yard, or mask that may or may not be on his face.

Maybe, just maybe, we should learn to rejoice in the little moments and make them bigger than life itself. Maybe we should all take a moment and “find our new bed” and share the joy of the experience with those whose only desire is to be there on our behalf.

I do hope for just a minute Violet’s story of how she came to her forever home and how she fell in love with her first ever bed made your day the way it made mine. Again, we don’t deserve dogs but I am so grateful that we were blessed with having them.

attachment-attachment-tonia-kraakman-zMweQ6933fU-unsplash

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Two Dogs#Animals#Unsplash Com#Smokey#Hauseofhounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Lovely Little Girl’ is Looking for a New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is WINNIE. I am a spayed female, blond and white Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua – Long Haired. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 3 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 27, 2021.
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."
AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Why is pitbull considered to be a dangerous pet dog?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pitbulls have got a bad rep as dangerous dogs who are inherently violent and aggressive. If you’ve ever had a chance to see a bright side of a Bully, you will never believe what they say about them. And that is true. Pitbulls are one of the sweetest dogs as companions. It’s tough to believe as they have been pictured as kid maulers and biters.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

The calmest dog breeds you’ll want to bring home. When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn’t forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don’t shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It’s important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
Petscountryliving.com

6 common mistakes owners make when walking their dogs

Walking our dogs is an enjoyable bonding activity, but some common errors can make it less fun for other pups, ramblers and farmers. From not closing gates to poor recall training, it's vital to avoid the mistakes pet owners make when dog walking. Previous research conducted by Forthglade found that...
Petscountryliving.com

10 dog breeds most likely to suffer with separation anxiety

The 10 dog breeds most likely to exhibit signs of separation anxiety have been revealed, with Labrador Retrievers at the top of the list. While the world is opening up again, many dogs have built over-dependency during lockdown and could struggle to cope. Research conducted by Furbo found that some...
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

Woman sleeps on kitchen floor with terrified dog to help him feel safe | The Dodo Heroes

Woman rescues all the scared dogs and transforms them into total lovebugs. Check out more of the rescue efforts of The Animal Rescue Mission on Instagram: http://thedo.do/theanimalrescuemission. To help them rescue more animals, you can donate here: http://thedo.do/helpanimalrescuemission. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

This Beautiful Pet of the Week is Running Out of Time

Meet Maximus the most beautiful "Pet of the Week" and his time is up. After this weekend if Maximus is not adopted or at least "fostered" out to a temporary home, (for the time being) this massive, lovable, chocolate Lab, Retriever, Pointer mix may have to be put down. I...
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
AnimalsNewsweek

Girl and Dog Look Identical As They Snooze Together in Hilarious Video

If you are in need of something to make you smile today, look no further than this adorable video of a little girl and a dog taking a nap. In footage posted to TikTok by Noah Holstock, known online as noahholstock, we can see a child and a French bulldog lying side by side on a sofa snoozing.
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Pup, Porsche, Is Hoping to Wiggle Her Way Into Your Heart

Today, for Dog Days, we met this tiny puppy named Porsche. Porsche is only 3 months old and is suspected to remain small. Although, it's difficult for the SPCA of SW Michigan to accurately determine how big an animal may grow because they often don't know who the animal's parents are.
Petsromper.com

So This Is Why Your Cat Loves To Sleep Between Your Legs

Cats spend most of their time doing whatever they want, and sometimes these behaviors confuse their human friends. For instance, why does your cat sleep between your legs? It seems like the pillow, a cat bed, or any other surface would be more convenient and comfortable. As it turns out, this choice of sleeping location makes total sense in cat logic, as several veterinary experts explain.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
Petslovemeow.com

Cat Brings Kitten to Family She Trusts and Comes Back Next Day with Another One

A cat brought a kitten to a family who helped her, and came back the next day with one more. Last weekend, Sarah Kelly, founder of Murphy's Law Animal Rescue (in North Carolina), was contacted about a feline family of three needing rescue. A stray cat had brought her two kittens to the perfect home for help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy