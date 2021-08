The White House will not extend the eviction moratorium, which expires on Saturday, and congressional Democrats aren’t poised to do anything about it. As of June, more than 3.6 million adults were likely less than two months away from eviction, and more than 2 million households with children faced losing their homes, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey. State and local governments have struggled to get out federally approved rent relief funds, and the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.