New Niagara Falls law targets ATVs in the city

An ATV driver rounds the corner on three wheels from Niagara Street on to 19th Street on an illegal joy ride on city streets in this April 2020 file photo. James Neiss/staff photographer

As the ATV raced down Forest Avenue Friday afternoon, Falls City Council Member William Kennedy said he could only watch in fear for his elderly neighbor, standing on her front lawn.

When he spoke to a reporter, minutes later, he was still shaken.

"I just had (an ATV) go racing down Forest Avenue and it almost hit a little old lady," Kennedy said. "(ATV riders) are not supposed to drive on (public roads) and the people driving them are reckless."

Kennedy said the incident is another example of why the Falls City Council acted in June to amend the city's ordinances with a new chapter to further restrict the operation of all terrain vehicles and other motorized bikes and scooters. and levy hefty fines for those who violate the law.

"I love riding four-wheelers," Kennedy said, "but I never imagined doing it around the city. It's gotten out of control."

The council member said the new city ordinance "mimics" legislation adopted by the Buffalo Common Council that sought to address similar issues there. The Falls ordinance places strict restrictions on the operation of all motor vehicles within city parks.

"No person shall operate a motor vehicle within a park in a reckless manner or that creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition, or that unreasonably alarms or annoys another person using the park," under the terms of the ordinance.

The ordinance requires that motor bikes, streets bikes and similar means of transportation must be registered and covered by liability insurance. The minimum insurance requirement is set at $50,000.

Those who violate the new ordinance face stiff fines and the seizure of their vehicles.

"A violation of any requirement contained in subsection (b) and/or (c) above shall be punishable by a fine of not more than $2,500.00, but no less than $500.00, and/or the seizure of the ATV/Motorcycle in question," the ordinance reads.

The ordinance also allows law enforcement to seize a vehicle if the rider/driver can not show proof of ownership or registration. It also requires that operators and passengers wear approved helmets.

"This is a serious, serious issue," Kennedy said. "I don't want to see someone killed by these vehicles."

The ordinance was adopted unanimously by the members of the city council.