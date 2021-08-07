Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

New Niagara Falls law targets ATVs in the city

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xiea5_0bKSCMW200
An ATV driver rounds the corner on three wheels from Niagara Street on to 19th Street on an illegal joy ride on city streets in this April 2020 file photo. James Neiss/staff photographer

As the ATV raced down Forest Avenue Friday afternoon, Falls City Council Member William Kennedy said he could only watch in fear for his elderly neighbor, standing on her front lawn.

When he spoke to a reporter, minutes later, he was still shaken.

"I just had (an ATV) go racing down Forest Avenue and it almost hit a little old lady," Kennedy said. "(ATV riders) are not supposed to drive on (public roads) and the people driving them are reckless."

Kennedy said the incident is another example of why the Falls City Council acted in June to amend the city's ordinances with a new chapter to further restrict the operation of all terrain vehicles and other motorized bikes and scooters. and levy hefty fines for those who violate the law.

"I love riding four-wheelers," Kennedy said, "but I never imagined doing it around the city. It's gotten out of control."

The council member said the new city ordinance "mimics" legislation adopted by the Buffalo Common Council that sought to address similar issues there. The Falls ordinance places strict restrictions on the operation of all motor vehicles within city parks.

"No person shall operate a motor vehicle within a park in a reckless manner or that creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition, or that unreasonably alarms or annoys another person using the park," under the terms of the ordinance.

The ordinance requires that motor bikes, streets bikes and similar means of transportation must be registered and covered by liability insurance. The minimum insurance requirement is set at $50,000.

Those who violate the new ordinance face stiff fines and the seizure of their vehicles.

"A violation of any requirement contained in subsection (b) and/or (c) above shall be punishable by a fine of not more than $2,500.00, but no less than $500.00, and/or the seizure of the ATV/Motorcycle in question," the ordinance reads.

The ordinance also allows law enforcement to seize a vehicle if the rider/driver can not show proof of ownership or registration. It also requires that operators and passengers wear approved helmets.

"This is a serious, serious issue," Kennedy said. "I don't want to see someone killed by these vehicles."

The ordinance was adopted unanimously by the members of the city council.

Comments / 16

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
120
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Buffalo, NY
Cars
Buffalo, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvs#Atv#The Falls City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...

Comments / 16

Community Policy