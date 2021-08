The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club is turning the tap back on for the annual Wine and Food Festival. The festival is returning for its 18th anniversary and as is tradition, all proceeds from the event will go toward the club. For $65, people can enjoy a Saturday full of all-you-can-eat food and wine with more than 50 vendors. The festival, which funds about a third to a fourth of the club’s annual income, is taking place a little later this year than usual.