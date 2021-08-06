Summit Academy names new principal in Painesville

April Siddique joins Summit Academy Community School – Painesville as its new principal, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, according to a news release. Siddique brings nine years of experience in the K-12 education system, including five in administrative positions. Most recently, she served as a data coach at Summit Academy Community School – Parma for the last two years. Previously, as a regional manager for Varsity Tutors, Siddique was responsible for facilitating and monitoring student educational growth, the release said.