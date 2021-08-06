Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Painesville, OH

Summit Academy names new principal in Painesville

By editorial staff
News-Herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Siddique joins Summit Academy Community School – Painesville as its new principal, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, according to a news release. Siddique brings nine years of experience in the K-12 education system, including five in administrative positions. Most recently, she served as a data coach at Summit Academy Community School – Parma for the last two years. Previously, as a regional manager for Varsity Tutors, Siddique was responsible for facilitating and monitoring student educational growth, the release said.

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
State
Louisiana State
City
Painesville, OH
Parma, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#K 12 School#State St#April Siddique#Varsity Tutors Siddique#Nicholls State University#Indiana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 2

Community Policy