Hospital in Kirk Cousins' hometown drops him as spokesperson after COVID-19 vaccine comments

Few things in today’s world are viewed as controversially as the COVID-19 pandemic. First, it was arguing over whether or not the virus was dangerous, then it was masks, and now, it’s whether or not vaccine should be mandated. However, one topic that may be at least in the same realm of heated debate among Vikings fans is QB Kirk Cousins. Whether it’s his clutch ability, leadership skills, or his breakfast cereal, everything has been put out there regarding the Vikings QB1. So, it was only natural that Cousins’ own stance on the pandemic stoked the flames once more.