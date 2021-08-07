Hospital in Kirk Cousins' hometown drops him as spokesperson after COVID-19 vaccine comments
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins caught headlines Thursday in light of his comments after returning from a five-day absence due to COVID-19 protocols. Cousins, who is not vaccinated, suggested that he would set up Plexiglas around where he sits in the quarterbacks room, also saying his vaccination decision "a very private health matter for me, and I'm going to keep it as such."247sports.com
