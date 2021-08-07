Day 3: Wallets, bloody shoeprints, surveillance video brought into questioning during Isaak trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting from May 2019 is now a murder case, Dallas Police said Tuesday, August 10, after the man who was shot died in January 2021. Dallas Police said Deandrea Haynie was shot in the hip at 7676 S. Westmoreland Road by three men he did not know while he was outside his apartment. Haynie taken to the hospital, treated, and released. Deandrea Haynie (credit: Dallas PD) On January 12, 2021, Haynie was found dead in his home. An autopsy by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Haynie died from complications involving the gunshot sustained in 2019 and the cause of death was ruled to be a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sayers of the Homicide Unit at 214-283-4849 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 089668-2019. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.