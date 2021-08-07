Cancel
Newly Formed Guardianship Reform Group to Meet Next Month

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – A newly formed partnership of stakeholders to provide ongoing evaluation of New Mexico’s adult guardianship system will hold its first meeting on Sept. 9. The Supreme Court issued an order earlier this week appointing members of the Working Interdisciplinary Network of Guardianship Stakeholders (WINGS), which includes protected persons under a guardianship, a family member, a professional guardian and conservator, and representatives of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

