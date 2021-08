Miley allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts over seven innings against the Mets on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. Miley departed with a 4-3 lead -- Javier Baez had hit his first homer as a Met in the sixth to make it a one-run game -- but the Cincinnati bullpen couldn't hang on to deliver the 34-year-old his ninth win over the year. Still, it was the fourth quality start in five July appearances for Miley, who keeps finding ways to be effective for both the Reds and fantasy managers. Miley is 8-4 on the year with a 2.92 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with an 88:36 K:BB in 114 innings, and he's tentatively lined up for a favorable home matchup with the Pirates in his next scheduled start.