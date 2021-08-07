The Scorpion King Reboot Script Is Complete

This is an interesting question since it’s not too far off the mark these days to wonder how a Fatal Attraction reboot might actually look. One can definitely assume that discussion about mental health would be a big part of the movie, and it does feel accurate to say that Dan would either be looked at as the scum of the earth for cheating or that he’d be made to grovel even more and possibly still lose everything. It might even be that the movie might see a race swap, but then again we’ve seen a lot of movies that have followed the Fatal Attraction guidelines while using people of color, which would mean that it might not even be needed. But the decision for this is, of course, in the hands of those making the movies, so it’s fair to think that whether we do see this or not, a lot of things would end up changing. Given how many years have passed since Fatal Attraction came out, nearly 34 to be honest, a lot has changed when it comes to the dating game and how adults deal with one another in certain situations.