The Scorpion King Reboot Script Is Complete
Last year came the announcement from Dwayne Johnson that he was rebooting the movie franchise that gave him his start, The Scorpion King. A year later and a fresh update on what's going on behind-the-scenes has been made public. Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Johnson's collaborator and producer Hiram Garcia revealed the first draft of the script is complete. "We just got a first draft in and we're having a polish done on it now," Garcia said. "That's such a beloved franchise, and like you alluded to, that entire world including the Mummy and Scorpion King are so much fun that we just want to continue telling stories in that space."comicbook.com
