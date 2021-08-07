Cancel
Rocky River, OH

Woman parks in handicapped parking spot without permit: Rocky River Police Blotter

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
On July 26 at 6:45 a.m. a resident reported that her ex-boyfriend, recently released from two months of drug rehab, refused to leave her home. The ex-boyfriend left prior to officers arriving and he was unable to be located. At about 9:10 a.m., the man returned and the pair were arguing in the hallway when officers arrived. The 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on an outstanding burglary warrant from a neighboring community.

