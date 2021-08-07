Woman parks in handicapped parking spot without permit: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 6 at 9:50 p.m. a resident reported she was the victim of a scam. She said she received an email from Amazon indicating she had ordered some merchandise, which she did not. She called the number provided to dispute the purchase and was instructed to purchase several thousand dollars of various gift cards in order to correct the misunderstanding. She complied, and sent pictures of the cards and activation numbers to a number that was. Officers remind residents that no legitimate business/organization will request payment in the form of gift cards.