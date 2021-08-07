Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Vanessa Bryant Misses Daughter Gigi As She Recreates Photo With Youngest Girls In Bittersweet Post

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Bryant and her youngest daughters recreated a sweet throwback photo of her late daughter Gigi. See both of the photos. Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” with a recreated throwback photo. The former dancer, 39, shared a snapshot of Gigi and sister Natalia, 18, and recreated the snapshot with her youngest daughters Capri, 2, and Bianka, 4, at what looks like the same location in Capri, Italy.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Italy#Italian#Vanessa And Co#Wnba#Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Basketballtalesbuzz.com

Vanessa Bryant Reaches Confidential Settlement With Her Mom Over Alleged Fraud

Vanessa Bryant is moving forward and trying to put an ugly legal battle behind her after settling things out of court. Kobe Bryant‘s widow had infamously been involved in a nasty legal tiff with her own mother, Sofia Urbieta, who alleged that the NBA star had told her prior to his untimely death that he’d take care of her financially for the rest of her life.
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Vanessa Bryant settles legal battle with mom

Vanessa Bryant has settled her lawsuit with her mother. The 39-year-old beauty - who has Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and two-year-old Capri with late husband Kobe Bryant - was sued by Sofia Laine last year, who claimed she had worked as her daughter's nanny for nearly 20 years and was owed $200,000, and though Vanessa insisted her mom was trying to "extort a windfall" from her, the case has now been settled.
Orange County, CAKTLA.com

Vanessa Bryant reaches settlement in lawsuit filed by her mother

Vanessa Bryant has settled a lawsuit filed against her by her mother, Sofia Urbieta Laine. Laine filed a notice of unconditional settlement Wednesday in Orange County Superior Court, indicating that a request for dismissal would be filed within 45 days. Terms of the settlement were not released. Laine accused Bryant...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Have Brought Their Messy Legal Dispute to an End

It's hard to imagine the type of situations that Vanessa Bryant has encountered in the wake of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant's untimely deaths at the beginning of 2020. Between the loss of two immediate family members, the massive media response to the tragedy, and the subsequent lawsuit filed by her own mother, Sofia Laine, against her, Vanessa has been through a lot over the last year or so.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé Sizzles In A Fitted Denim Jumpsuit For Sexy New Ivy Park Rodeo Ad — See Photo

Giddy up: Beyoncé stuns in a fitted denim jumpsuit for a new ad for Ivy Park’s upcoming western-themed collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. The yeehaw renaissance is still alive and thriving thanks to Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. In the latest campaign shot, Queen Bey, 39, rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit complete with a dark denim jacket and, of course, cowgirl hat. Because what’s a rodeo without a cowgirl hat? Not a very good one at all.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy