Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. works out in center field, says he’ll be back soon

By Bernie Wilson Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ej0k_0bKS8H8M00
San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hands shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. his glove and hat during a game July 29. Tatis injured left shoulder the next day. (Derrick Tuskan / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — All-Star shortstopFernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres spent about an hour shagging fly balls in center field Friday, leading to some intrigue about what position he will play when he returns from his latest shoulder injury.

Tatis smoothly covered a lot of ground, leaped to rob some teammates of batting practice home runs and threw a few balls to kids in the stands.

“A little bit [of] cardio,“ Tatis said with a laugh, “but we’ll see what happens.”

As he shagged balls, Tatis received tips from members of the coaching staff.

Asked whether he was intentionally working in center field, Tatis said: “Moving out there a little bit and just see what’s going to be the best for the team.”

Tatis partially dislocated his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base July 30 and was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day. It was the third time he left a game this year after partially dislocating his left shoulder and the second time he went on the IL with the injury. He also left two spring-training games after injuring the shoulder.

The Padres have mentioned that surgery could be an option if Tatis’ shoulder didn’t improve during this IL stint. Tatis, eligible to return Tuesday, said it might take a few days beyond the 10-day period, but he intends to be back.

“I’m definitely coming back this season,“ said the electrifying Tatis, who’s having an MVP-caliber season.

Tatis leads the National League with 31 home runs and 23 stolen bases. He’s hitting .292 with 70 RBIs.

Tatis has wowed fans since his rookie season of 2019 with his diving plays at shortstop, his daring moves on the basepaths and his bat flips after home runs. But he has hurt his shoulder this season while swinging the bat, diving for a ball at shortstop and sliding feet-first.

“It’s bouncing back better than everybody thought,” Tatis said. “I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

He said the pain this time “was way more. This time it stayed out a little bit more, so I probably have a little bit more inflammation. The good part is we’re bouncing back pretty good.”

Asked about the concern of long-term damage, he said: “Not much. I’ve been talking to the doctors. I know my body very well. Everybody’s working for what’s going to be the best for me now and long term, and I feel like everybody’s on the same page.”

Tatis said he has been hitting for three days.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Tatis has made “very significant improvements” but there’s “still a ways to go.”

Tingler said Tatis has always shown “an incredible ability to recover and bounce back.”

San Diego’s current center fielder is Gold Glove winner Trent Grisham. If Tatis moves to center, rookie Kim Ha-seong or Jake Cronenworth could play shortstop.

Tatis became the first Padres player voted to start an All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn in 1999.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tony Gwynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Center Fielder#The San Diego Padres#Il#Mvp#The National League#Gold Glove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Padres have encouraging update about Fernando Tatis Jr.

There were some fears that season-ending shoulder surgery might be on the table for Fernando Tatis Jr. It sounds like that’s no longer the case, and not only that, but the San Diego Padres shortstop might be ready to play again sooner rather than later. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Mom is the Family’s Backbone

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the face of MLB, following in and surpassing the footsteps of his father Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis is a legitimate candidate to win National League MVP as his Padres vie for a playoff spot out of the NL West. For all the baseball talent he acquired from his father, who spent 11 years in Major League Baseball and famously hit two grand slams in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s Tatis Jr.’s mother who acts as the support system for the family.
MLBBleacher Report

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suffers Partial Shoulder Dislocation Injury

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Tatis went down near third base in the bottom of the first inning after trying to advance from second on an error. He was 1-for-1 before exiting and was replaced by Ha-Seong Kim.
MLButicaphoenix.net

Fernando Tatis Jr. contract details: Massive 14-year deal from Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is happy in San Diego, and why wouldn’t he be?. He’s surrounded by a wealth of talented players and a front office that’s clearly committed to winning a World Series; the offseason of high-level talent acquisition has been spectacular for Padres fans. And the Padres are, obviously, happy that Tatis is happy. And they’re happy that their fans are happy with Tatis — his jersey ranked fourth in sales among all MLB players in 2020. So the player and the club reportedly agreed to a deal that will keep the rising superstar in town for a long, long time. The terms, as reported by multiple sources: 14 years, $340 million.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt on slide, leaves game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres appeared to injure his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night and left the game. It was the third time the 22-year-old Tatis, the NL's...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Surgery option 'on the table' for Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. could have season-ending surgery if his partially dislocated left shoulder doesn't show marked improvement during his stint on the 10-day injured list. The Padres placed Tatis on the injured list on Saturday, and manager Jayce Tinger said the surgery could be "on...
MLBlindyssports.com

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves with apparent injury

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. appeared to hurt his left shoulder or arm Friday, prompting his to leave the Padres’ home game against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning. With Tatis on first base after a single, Manny Machado hit a grounder that kicked away from Rockies third...
MLBfox5sandiego.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. exits game against Rockies with apparent shoulder injury

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. exited Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies with an apparent shoulder injury. Tatis was helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler and an athletic trainer after trying to advance to third base on a ball hit by Manny Machado in the bottom of the first inning. He slid awkwardly into the base and was tagged out by Brendan Rodgers. His status was not immediately known.
MLBFanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr. lands on 10-day injured list with left shoulder ailment

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday after hurting his left shoulder the day prior. The San Diego Padres were just hours removed from the MLB trade deadline, and they saw star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. clutch his arm after sliding into third base during Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. One day later, the Padres have made an announcement regarding the health status of Tatis.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr. injury brings confusing update from Padres manager Jayce Tingler

Throughout the entire 2021 MLB season Fernando Tatis Jr. has been electric, but has also been struggling with injury. The 22 year old Padres shortstop has been dealing with a left shoulder injury this season and for the third time this year he finds himself on the IL after sublexing (partialy dislocating) his shoulder on an awkward slide into third on July 30th. This will have a major impact on the remainder of the Padres season as Tatis could be out until the postseason.
MLBMLB

'He'll be ready': Tatis takes BP, outfield reps

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. took another important step toward his return from a partially dislocated left shoulder on Monday -- perhaps his busiest day since he sustained the injury nine days ago. The Padres' star shortstop (or is he?) took about 50 swings on the field during batting...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Preparing To Play A New Position

Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently on the injured list for the San Diego Padres, but the All-Star slugger is nearing a return to the diamond. Whenever he does return to action, Tatis might be playing a new position. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis has been...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Tatis continues to work toward move to outfield for Padres

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday afternoon before jogging off the field wearing that big smile of his — the one that tells the world how much fun he is having — was jump up to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back down in his glove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy