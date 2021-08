VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, a longstanding Johnson County tradition was in full swing on Friday. “This is how we function. This is how we function to keep going and restore old buildings and things,” Tina Webb said. “Our park up the road, we get nothing back out of it and that’s how we fund it to try to keep the park for the kids.”