With area schools starting back as early as Tuesday, Andrea Stecker is cautiously optimistic that business is getting back to normal. Stecker is the owner of The Children’s Closet, a consignment store at 3320 E. 32nd St. that only carries clothing, books, toys and other necessities for children and teenagers. Along with jeans and T-shirts, the racks at her shop are regularly lined with school uniform staples, including polos, khakis, oxford shirts and plaid skirts.