Bitcoin: The Emerging Asset’s Institutional Permeation

thekatynews.com
 5 days ago

How Do Bitcoins Operate and What Are They? Digital currencies are virtual monetary standards with no actual structure that works on a shared premise without a focal position like the Federal Reserve. They are advanced in that dissimilar to the US dollar, they have no actual frame and don’t have a focal storehouse. The decentralized idea of digital forms of money expects PCs to utilize cryptography, an electronic encoding, and translating of data, to confirm […]

Businessbeincrypto.com

Circle Files With SEC to Become Federally-Chartered National Bank

The creators of USDC stablecoin have announced plans to become a National Bank and filed with the SEC. According to a post on Circle’s website by Founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire, the company has begun the process of becoming a full-reserve national commercial bank. The bank would operate under the watchful eye of the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Allaire believes that digital banking could change the entire financial system moving forward, making it safer and stronger.
MarketsCoinDesk

Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF

The crypto trading firm Valkyrie Investments filed a proposal with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday for a bitcoin futures exchange traded fund (ETF). The "Fund will not directly invest in bitcoin," according to the proposal, but "will seek to purchase a number of bitcoin futures contracts so that the total value of the bitcoin underlying the futures contracts" in it is as close as possible "to 100%" of the fund's net assets.
Businessambcrypto.com

This asset might fight Bitcoin’s SoV status and it’s not Gold!

The idea of a store-of-value asset has been evidently discussed in the cryptocurrency industry. It is a popular term in the traditional economic landscape. SoV narrative picked up more steam over the past two years, with the pandemic crippling the wider financial ecosystem. Right now, fear of inflation is looming large, and with negative interest rates, investors could be on the look out for the next store-of-value by ‘choice’.
Marketsinvesting.com

Tapering Debate, Climate Change, Bitcoin - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve tapering debate intensifies, while the corporate earnings season continues. Companies look to address the climate change issue, while bitcoin and crude prices push higher. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 10th August. 1. Tapering debate intensifies. The market won’t be...
Currencieshbr.org

Stablecoins and the Future of Money

Last week, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler made a strong statement: It’s time to regulate cryptocurrency markets. He is not the only regulator who believes this. Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, issued an urgent call for regulation of stablecoins — cryptocurrencies that are pegged to a reference asset such as the U.S. dollar — and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard signaled that the case for the Federal Reserve exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in response to stablecoins seems to be getting stronger.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Paves The Way For Emerging Economies

The green shadow cast by the U.S. dollar on developing countries is being lifted. In El Salvador, it's now approaching high noon. Growing up in El Salvador during its civil war, I never thought I would witness my home country filled with so much hope for the future, let alone leading the way for others. The government's recently passed law making bitcoin legal tender is set to take effect on September 7 — making it the first country in the world to do so.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Testing YTD Lows after Woeful German Data, Bears Gunning for 1.16 Next?

Traders are pricing in the potential for an earlier-than-previously-anticipated announcement that the Federal Reserve may start tapering its asset purchases after a run of strong data out of the US. It’s been a rough week or two for the world’s most widely-traded currency pair. Including today’s (unfinished) price action, EUR/USD...
MarketsWNET New York

Why Crypto Matters

Cornell University trade economist Eswar Prasad discusses how cryptocurrencies are impacting the future of markets and global stability. HEFFNER: I’m Alexander Heffner, your host on The Open Mind, I’m delighted to welcome today’s guest, Professor Eswar Prasad. He is the professor of trade policy at Cornell University and author of the upcoming book “The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution is Transforming Currencies and Finance.” Thank you so much for joining me today, Professor.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Circle to Become Full-Reserve Bank Amid Stablecoin Scrutiny

Circle says it will become a "national digital currency bank." The move will mean federal oversight of USDC, and increase reporting requirements. The stablecoin giant Circle announced on Monday it intends to become a "national digital currency bank"—a move that would place it under the direct supervision of the Federal Reserve and various agencies run by the U.S. Treasury Department.
Businessu.today

Circle Looking to Become National Digital Bank

According to the latest company update on the Circle website, the founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire has announced the main goal of his company is to become a regulated digital national commercial bank. Allaire has stated that USDC now has more than $27.5 billion in circulation and setting out to...
MarketsForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Rises On Weak Commodity Prices, Fed Fears

The Japanese yen strengthened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, amid lower commodity prices due to a spike in infections and fears over a faster rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and strong U.S. jobs data raised hopes...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Technologythekatynews.com

VMware: Value of “Partner” in Digitization

“The middle-aged crisis is a very typical performance. What we were good at may not be needed by the market today or in the future. Therefore, we need to master new things, change a new model, and deal with this dilemma of weak growth with new methods and thinking.” Wang Bingfeng, partner and business development general manager of VMware China. Recently, at the 2018 VMware China Partner Leaders Summit, Wang Bingfeng delivered a speech entitled […]
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Institutional Money Exiting Bitcoin and Ethereum As Crypto Investment Products See Inflows: CoinShares

Institutional investors continue to move their money away from Bitcoin and Ethereum despite the recent boost in the crypto markets, according to the digital asset manager CoinShares. However, institutions are buying multi-asset investment products. While digital asset investment products saw $19.5 million in overall outflows last week, multi-asset investment products...

