Why do cryptocurrencies fail?

Digital currency, Bitcoin, may be transferred without the requirement for a middleman to act as an intermediary. The outcome is that many individuals embrace bitcoin as a legitimate financial system. Cryptocurrency Bitcoin promises to be the first decentralized payment network operated by its users without a central authority or middleman. 1. Governments are terrified of cryptocurrencies because of their lack of central authority. A little knowledge of governments and conventional currencies is necessary to comprehend this fear. Governments all across the world have begun banning them as a result of public outcry. However, they misjudged the strength of the state and did not prepare for it. Is it a deception to say that the state is an actualization of an ethical ideal?