Cottonwood Heights, UT

Officer struck 19-year-old with car before shooting him in 2018, family says

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany and Aaron James stand near a mural of the their son, Zane James, on a building at 300 West and 900 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. James was shot and killed by a Cottonwood Heights police officer in May 2018. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 19-year-old man who died after being shot by Cottonwood Heights police in 2018 says records from an internal review cast doubt on the city's version of events.

