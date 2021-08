By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is urging Catholics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks indoors.

Bishop David Zubik also announced Friday that Eucharistic ministers, ushers and greeters will be required to wear masks at Mass.

He also said outdoor Mass will continue until further notice. He previously said outdoor Mass would end Sept. 1.