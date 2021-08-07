Cancel
Sports

Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Speaks Out After Seeking Asylum in Poland

By Lindsay Weinberg
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is shedding light on her "dangerous" situation after Poland granted her asylum. The Belarusian Olympian, 24, told the Associated Press this week that team officials "made it clear that, upon return home, I would definitely face some form of punishment" after she criticized her coaches (in a since-deleted Instagram post) for allegedly forcing her to compete in the 4x400 meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, even though she has never competed in the event. She told the AP, "There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me."

