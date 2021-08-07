Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pima and southwestern Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST At 701 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kaka, or 38 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ventana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Casa Grande, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
