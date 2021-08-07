Cancel
Abstract & Colored Pencil

By Kathryn Phebus
Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust's show features the artwork of local artists Lynn Hotes and Lis Zadravec. Lynn's abstract art uses a diversity of shapes, colors, forms and gestural marks. She uses the rhythm of line, shape and color in her compositions to create emotion and thought in the viewer and to create stunning pieces which are free and not bound by the real world.

