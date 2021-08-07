Abstract & Colored Pencil

When singer-songwriter Jan Edwards stumbled upon a 1,450-square-foot space in the Naples Art District, she knew she’d hit pay dirt. Where others might get hung up on the storage-unit vibe, Edwards, who’s been coming to Naples regularly with family since childhood, only saw the potential for an incredible creative space—at first just for her own songwriting, but over time she started to envision the space being filled with other artists and musicians. Maybe it was her background—she’s a former art director for companies like Target and Marshall Field’s, and for the past ten years she’s lived on and off in Nashville, where she’s active in the country music scene—but she didn’t think twice before signing on the dotted line and purchasing the place in January 2020. Her next step? Hiring interior designer Judith Liegeois. Together, they set about designing MuseBox—Edwards’ personal studio, which also doubles as a community arts center, gallery and event space. Make no mistake—this was never going to be a beige box. “When you meet Jan, you immediately see th.