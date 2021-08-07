Cancel
Opinion: The time for patience with ‘hell, no’ vax foes is over

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta variant’s explosion makes case for new mandates, ‘vaccine passports’. The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know.

