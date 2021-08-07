Opinion: The time for patience with ‘hell, no’ vax foes is over

I had gotten complacent believing that our town was different. We would never have a problem with political nutcases in our schools. We hold strong beliefs, of course, but nobody would attack others at a school board meeting over whether or not school children should be required to wear masks. In Bucks County we are well read and well advised. We had the data on the surge of cases now involving the unvaccinated and a few that are vaccinated. We know that young children getting COVID-19 is not the small event that was claimed by President Trump. It is serious because of the phenomenal infectious spread of the delta variants. It matters because children were showing symptoms of heart, muscle, and neurological problems caused by even mild cases of COVID; problems that could affect them the rest of their lives. It matters because children can go home infected and that matters to everyone.