Kiz: All the attention at Broncos training camp is on Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Hey, I get it. The NFL is all about the quarterback. But Bridgewater and Lock are the wrong duo to focus on if you’re concerned about Denver making the playoffs. This team will live and die with its defense, so what the Broncos really need is Pro Bowl greatness from Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Will they deliver? Two edge rushers worthy of the Pro Bowl on the same team. What are the odds?