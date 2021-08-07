Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Malaysia's fast food giant QSR revives IPO plan - The Edge

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian fast food restaurant business QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd has revived plans for an initial public offering that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Johor Corp, the controlling shareholder in QSR, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Malaysia, has engaged Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank as advisors, the business weekly said.

QSR, Malaysia’s largest fast food chain operator, was delisted in 2013 and attempted to relist in 2019, after several delays, to raise around 2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($474 million). The plan was shelved after investors deemed its valuation too lofty.

QSR and Johor Corp did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal working hours. ($1 = 4.2170 ringgit)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Qsr#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Ipo#Malaysian#Qsr Brands#The Edge Weekly#Johor Corp#Pizza Hut#Maybank Investment Bank#Rhb Investment Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksmediapost.com

Testing, Testing: Will Plant-Based Foods Be A QSR Fixture Or Niche?

With Pizza Hut joining Little Caesars in offering plant-based pepperoni, it’s worth pondering whether meat substitutes will be relegated to toppings and limited-time menu offerings in the QSR world. While plant-based foods continue to gain retail distribution, major restaurant chains are still trying to figure out whether they’re worth the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Became the #1 Fast-Food Chain For This Perk

Besides being the top dog of burgers and fries (at least according to sales), McDonald's has now earned another notable #1 spot in the American fast-food landscape. According to data reported by QSR Magazine, the chain has the most downloaded app in the quick-service industry, for the third month in a row.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Fast-Food Delivery-Only Kitchens

Wendy's, the popular fast-food chain, recently announced plans to open and operate 700 delivery-only kitchens over the next five years. The move comes after the success of its eight test delivery kitchens that opened in Canada in 2020. The brand will work with logistic hub and kitchens operator REEF to open 50 delivery kitchens in 2020 with the following 650 to launch by 2025.
kamcity.com

Asda Invests In Foodservice Startup

Asda had made an equity investment in digital foodservice startup Lean Kitchen Network (LKN) as part of wider moves to establish partnerships to repurpose excess space in its large superstore outlets. The retailer has invested in LKN alongside hospitality expert investor Edition Capital, preceding a larger Series A round of...
Food & DrinksMetro International

Wendy’s boosts sales forecast, bets on revamped breakfast menu

(Reuters) -Wendy’s Co beat estimates for quarterly results and raised its forecast for annual sales on Wednesday, betting on its revamped breakfast menu to attract more customers after the easing of pandemic-related dining restrictions. Shares in the company, which increased its quarterly cash dividend by 20% to 12 cents per...
Posted by
92.9 NIN

Pizza Hut is Testing Beyond Meat Vegan Pepperoni at 70 US Locations

National pizza chain Pizza Hut is determined to inspire its customers to give plant-based protein a chance. The fast-food establishment just announced that it will roll out its new vegan pepperoni to nearly 70 locations across five US cities. The launch will be a limited-time offer to test the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza. Pizza Hut’s culinary branch teamed up with vegan brand Beyond Meat to develop the soy-free, meatless pepperoni pizza. The vegan pepperoni is made from rice and peas, enhanced by a blend of spices to replicate the taste of traditional pepperoni.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Yum! Brands, Inc. Prices $2.25 Billion Of Securitized Notes

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) - Get Report, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill, today announced that it and certain affiliates have entered into a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") under which a special purpose subsidiary of Taco Bell Corp. ("TBC") named Taco Bell Funding, LLC (the "Issuer") has agreed to issue and sell $900 million of the Issuer's Series 2021-1 1.946% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-I (the "Series 2021-1 Class A-2-I Notes"), $600 million of its Series 2021-1 2.294% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-II (the "Series 2021-1 Class A-2-II Notes") and $750 million of the Issuer's Series 2021-1 2.542% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-III (the "Series 2021-1 Class A-2-III Notes" and, together with the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-I Notes and the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-II Notes, the "Notes"). Interest will be payable on the Notes quarterly. The legal final maturity date of the Notes will be in August 2051, but the anticipated repayment dates of the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-I Notes, the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-II Notes and the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-III Notes will be in February 2027, February 2029 and August 2031, respectively. The aggregate principal amount of Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $2.25 billion from the previously announced $2.0 billion.
RestaurantsTechCrunch

WoodSpoon’s food delivery service cooks up support for home chefs with $14M round

Restaurant Brands International led the round along with World Trade Ventures and a group of individual investors, including Victor Lazarte. New York-based WoodSpoon was started in 2019 by Oren Saar and Merav Kalish Rozengarten, two Israelis in America that longed for the food they grew up with. They began reaching out to local home chefs in the area and gathered them together in a marketplace where they could share their culture and passion of food with others.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Fast Food Industry Pressures

Wendy’s is scheduled to report 2Q earnings on Wednesday before the market open. Zacks estimates EPS will be $0.18, and revenue will hit $460.32 million. Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) results may be another piece in the pattern for inflation: how much are input costs rising, and in turn, is the company passing it on to consumers? Domino’s Pizza’s (NYSE: DPZ) CEO said yesterday that it had raised wages to combat understaffing, and competition for food workers continues.
EconomyQSR Web

Malaysia's biggest QSR may be jumping back on the IPO wagon

QSR Brands, the biggest QSR in Malaysia, is once again going for an initial public offering and has engaged two banks as advisors for the move, according to a Reuters report. The report, which cited information from The Edge Weekly, stated that the controlling shareholder is Johor Corp., which runs KFC and Pizza Hut locations in the country.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Prasarana Malaysia to issue $403 mln sukuk - The Edge

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is looking to issue 1.7 billion ringgit ($403.13 million) worth of sukuk in the middle of this month, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday citing unidentified sources. The bus and rail services provider, wholly owned by the Ministry...
Restaurantslatinfinance.com

Madero makes IPO plans

Brazilian restaurant group Madero has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the local market, looking to raise money to reduce debt and cover expansion plans, according to a preliminary prospectus. Paraná-based Madero intends to issue new shares in a primary offering, while existing shareholders, which include the founder Junior Durski and US private equity firm Carlyle Group, could add shares in a secondary offering, the company said in the prospectus published on Tuesday. It also said.
RestaurantsPosted by
People

South Korea's Most Popular Fast Food Chain Opens First U.S. Location

A popular Asian fried chicken chain has officially made its way stateside, making it the latest contender in the country's seemingly never-ending fried chicken wars. Back in June, Mom's Touch opened its first location in the U.S., bringing its fried chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, chicken wings, and various other menu items overseas for the first time.
BusinessInformationWeek

SAS Announces Plan to Get IPO Ready

Analytics and AI pioneer SAS announced on July 29 that it is preparing to be ready for an initial public offering (IPO) by 2024. The news comes just a few weeks after reports about the company at first being in talks and then ending talks with Broadcom about a potential sale to the semiconductor giant.
Natchitoches, LAolneyenterprise.com

Fast Food Service is declining fast

I remember reading about a customer who went to a restaurant and was so impressed with the service that he left a large tip. Although I do not remember the exact amount, I believe it exceeded $1,000. Since that time, I’ve heard several stories about the big tippers who received exceptional service. Some reports indicate that servers have received as much as $5,000. Unfortunately, while tips are up in some cases, fast food service continues to decline.
Grand Rapids, MIgrmag.com

Poncho’s Tacos offers luxury fast food

Inside the small brown building on 28th Street with a white “Poncho’s Tacos” sign out front, a trendy, new taco shop offers a foodie experience beyond the downtown restaurant scene. Between the fast-food style, open-concept kitchen and the elevated décor, Poncho’s Tacos is a hidden gem for authentic taco lovers.
Lifestylepassengerterminaltoday.com

SSP to open three fast food outlets at Australia’s Gold Coast Airport

Concessionaire SSP Group is set to grow its footprint in Australia after winning a new tender at Gold Coast Airport in Queensland. The contract will see SSP introduce three popular local food and beverage brands at the airport including Liv-Eat, a quick service concept focused on healthy eating; Roll’d, offering authentic Vietnamese dishes including bánh mi and pho; and Red Rooster, Australia’s second largest quick-service chicken restaurant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy