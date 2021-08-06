Raiders' Bo Scarbrough: Picked up by Raiders

If Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell ends up as a role player this season, would it be justifiable to label him a bust?. The jury has always been highly critical of Ferrell, fair or not. He was the fourth overall selection and with that, came huge expectations for the former Clemson standout. Unfortunately, he came into a team that was still reeling from Khalil Mack’s departure so it was a difficult situation. To solely blame Ferrell for any shortcomings would actually be foolhardy. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur put it best recently, ‘…the defensive end has been fine — a tad underwhelming for being the fourth pick in 2019 but hey, he didn’t pick himself fourth.‘