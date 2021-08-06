Cancel
Raiders' Bo Scarbrough: Picked up by Raiders

Scarbrough signed with the Raiders on Friday. Scarbrough has been a journeyman since being drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His other stops include Jacksonville, Seattle and Detroit. With Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and Jalen Richard all secure in their roles in the backfield, the Alabama product figures to compete for the No. 4 spot on the team's depth chart, should coach Jon Gruden ultimately opt to carry that many backs.

