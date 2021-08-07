Team USA basketball vs. France score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant leads U.S. to fourth straight gold medal
The gap between international and American basketball might be closing, but the gap between Kevin Durant and every other scorer, if not player, in the world right now is as big as ever. Durant, who is arguably the greatest Olympic player in United States history, led Team USA past France, 87-82, on Friday with 29 points as the Americans secured their fourth straight gold medal.www.cbssports.com
