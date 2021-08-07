Cancel
Team USA basketball vs. France score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant leads U.S. to fourth straight gold medal

By Brad Botkin
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gap between international and American basketball might be closing, but the gap between Kevin Durant and every other scorer, if not player, in the world right now is as big as ever. Durant, who is arguably the greatest Olympic player in United States history, led Team USA past France, 87-82, on Friday with 29 points as the Americans secured their fourth straight gold medal.

It would be preposterous to assert anyone other than Kevin Durant was most responsible for the United States men's national team recovering from its rugged start in and around the Tokyo Olympics to claim the nation's fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport. The team was built around his selfless decision to compete. He was the team's leader in scoring, its leader in assists, its leader in leading.

