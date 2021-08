More gold medals for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Currently the U.S. has 14 gold, 16 silver, 11 bronze for a total of 41 medals earned at the games. Yesterday gymnast Suni Lee won the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition. She also extended the United States’ 17 year winning streak in that competition. Lee stepped in on the uneven bars earlier this week when Simone Biles withdrew from the competition. In tennis, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic’s search for a ‘Golden Slam’ came to an end when he lost against Alexander Zverev of Germany. He was trying to become the first men’s player to win a ‘Golden Slam’ consisting of four grand slams and an olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to earn the honor when she did it back in 1988. And our thoughts are with bicyclist Conner Fields who is ‘awake and awaiting further medical evaluation’ after bring taken off the course on a stretcher after crashing in the third round of the men’s semi-final BMX racing event.