The Allen County Sheriff's Office held their National Night Out at the Allen County Fairgrounds Tuesday evening. This is the 3rd annual event where the sheriff’s office and other agencies within the county came out to demonstrate to kids and residents their abilities, enhance communication, and promote safety. There was free food served, a face painting station, a balloon station, and rides available for kids. The National Night Out is not only about having fun but also a way to reach out to the community.