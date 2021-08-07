Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SURGE IN BRAZILIAN MIGRANTS AT SAN DIEGO BORDER

eastcountymagazine.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 6, 2021 (San Diego) – The U.S. Border Patrol reports an unprecedented wave of Brazilian nationals apprehended along the San Diego-Mexico border. Since Oct. 1, 2020, agents have apprehended over 7,300 Brazilian migrants – up from 330 for the entire fiscal year 2020. Every month since April of 2021, over 1,000 Brazilian nationals entered the U.S. across the Mexican border in the San Diego area – a staggering increase of more than 114,000% from the same timeframe in FY20, where SDC had just six total apprehensions of Brazilian nationals.

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 22

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilians#Mexico#U S Border Patrol#The U S Border Patrol#Mexican#Sdc#Covid#Reuters News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
Related
Travelwgno.com

Mexico: Border travel restrictions likely to linger past Aug. 21

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Non-essential land travel restrictions between Mexico and the United States are likely to stay in place past Aug. 21, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said today. “I would see August 21 as too soon. That would be setting expectations for something we don’t have the...
Immigrationabcnews4.com

As border activity surges, are migrants contributing to Delta numbers?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - 210,000 migrants were arrested at the U.S. - Mexico border in July, a 21-year high, according to recent Customs and Border Patrol data. “Prior to the election, we were warning that this is exactly what would happen with these policies in place,” said former CBP acting commissioner Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We were ignored and we were dismissed and they went ahead with their open border policies and this is what we have right now every single day, our national security, as well as our public safety across our nation, is being jeopardized.”
Posted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Two Mexican nationals arrested for damaging border barrier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Mexican men were arrested for damaging the border barrier, according to a tweet by Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez. In the tweet, Chavez said the men were arrested and prosecuted in Mexico for damaging United States federal property. Chavez posted photos...
ImmigrationSand Hills Express

U.S. increases border deportations, prosecutions amid migrant surge

The Biden administration is ramping up deportations and prosecutions of migrants crossing the southern border illegally amid a 21-year high in migrant arrests and concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus Delta variant. U.S. authorities are now flying Central American migrants deep into the Mexican interior using a Trump-era...
ImmigrationGazette

Border Patrol picks up 834 migrant children illegally sent across border in one day, a record

The Border Patrol picked up a record number of unaccompanied children illegally sent into the United States from Mexico on Wednesday, a sign the border crisis is worsening. Federal data released Thursday evening said that 834 children were encountered by federal agents on the southern border the day before. Each child was alone and without a parent or guardian, according to a fact sheet shared by the Departments of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Comments / 22

Community Policy