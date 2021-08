CHICAGO (CBS) — A 51-year-old man died early Friday morning after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet Police said, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on South Chicago Street near Interstate 80. A 51-year-old man from Rockdale had been riding a motorcycle north on Chicago Street, when he hit a guardrail near Interstate 80, and was thrown from the bike. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.