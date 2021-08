WALLOWA COUNTY – The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office along with the Major Crimes Team continue to seek answers after a home invasion in Wallowa County on August 1. The suspect in question is a white male approximately 40 to 50 years of age, heavy build with black hair and a grey and black goatee. The suspect was last seen in the Marr Pond area in Enterprise and was wearing a brown zip-up hoodie. Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.