‘It’ll certainly intrigue people’: roadside art tells hard truths about Indigenous history
It’s hard to ignore challenging images of Australia’s history when they’re on a roadside billboard. That’s one of the motivations behind Both Ways, an exhibition of First Nations’ perspectives of place in north Queensland. There are seven billboards featuring archival images and contemporary work, stationed from Warrgamaygan country (Hinchinbrook) through Wulgurukaba and Bindal country (Townsville) to Gudjal country (Charters Towers).www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0