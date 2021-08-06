‘It’ll certainly intrigue people’: roadside art tells hard truths about Indigenous history

Thanks to the marvel that is the internet, today we can be well versed with foreign lands, their customs, languages, cuisines, cultures, etc. without even leaving our couch. The multitude of travel programs out there is more than enough to educate us about literally anything one might need to know about a particular place and the people who call it home. And yet, some Americans seem to have a special knack for simply assuming things about a particular country and unabashedly showing off their supposed 'knowledge' to folks belonging to that country.