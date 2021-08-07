Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, SD

Rally's opening ceremony largest in history, Sturgis mayor says

By Nathan Thompson, Rapid City Journal, S.D.
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 6—STURGIS — Friday's official opening of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the largest in history, Mayor Mark Carstensen proclaimed. The rally kicked off on Friday afternoon at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza as tens of thousands of riders watched the Budweiser Clydesdales trot down Main Street for the opening ceremony parade. Later, more than 80 motorcycles traveled the same route displaying American flags on each bike.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturgis, SD
Government
State
South Dakota State
Sturgis, SD
Cars
City
Sturgis, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Rally#Vfw#The National Anthem#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy