It's Your Last Chance to Save on These 'Unbelievably Soft' Joggers Before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The clock is ticking down on Nordstrom's biggest sales event of the year. You only have until August 8 to score serious savings on hundreds of products across clothing, home, beauty, and more. So if you're looking for cozy pants that you can wear for workouts, errands, or even just lounging around the house, you're going to want to shop the Zella Live In Jogger Pants.people.com
Comments / 0