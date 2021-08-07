Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR PINAL COUNTY At 700 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 153 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH