YUCCA VALLEY MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER ARRESTED IN DESERT HOT SPRINGS THURSDAY
A Yucca Valley man who was wanted in connection with a Desert Hot Springs murder investigation was arrested Thursday (August 5). According to reports from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, on March 29, officers responded to a trailer park in the 66400 block of 5th Street in Desert Hot Springs around 10:41 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. Arriving officers found a male victim, later identified as Andres Martinez Pita, suffering from a gunshot wound. Pita later succumbed to his injuries.z1077fm.com
