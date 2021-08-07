Cancel
Yucca Valley, CA

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER ARRESTED IN DESERT HOT SPRINGS THURSDAY

By Z107.7 News
 6 days ago

A Yucca Valley man who was wanted in connection with a Desert Hot Springs murder investigation was arrested Thursday (August 5). According to reports from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, on March 29, officers responded to a trailer park in the 66400 block of 5th Street in Desert Hot Springs around 10:41 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. Arriving officers found a male victim, later identified as Andres Martinez Pita, suffering from a gunshot wound. Pita later succumbed to his injuries.

