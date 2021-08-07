Frontier Institutes Employee Vaccination Requirement Amid Frustration Over Variants
On Friday, Frontier Airlines announced it would institute an employee vaccination requirement starting on October 1st. With the announcement, Frontier becomes the second airline in the United States to announce a mandate for employee vaccinations. Employees who choose not to get vaccinated will need to provide consistent negative COVID-19 test results. This comes just a few days after CEO Barry Biffle expressed frustration over the lingering impact of the pandemic and variants on the airline’s second-quarter earnings call.simpleflying.com
